UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Positive Cases Soar To 20,084 Across Country: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 10:10 PM

Corona positive cases soar to 20,084 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 20,084 with 981 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Sunday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 457 deaths had been reported from the disease with 17 during last 24 hours.

He said that 5,114 patients had been recovered. He added total 203,025 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 8,716 tests were conducted.

He said 7,465 cases were reported from Sindh, 7,494 from Punjab, 3,129 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,172 from Balochistan, 67 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 364 from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 393 from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said that 121 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 130 from Sindh, 180 from KP, three from GB, 19 from Balochistan and four from ICT. He added 1,555 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 811 in KP, 183 in Balochistan, 44 in AJK, 260 in GB, 2,206 in Punjab and 55 in ICT.

He said that local transmission was reported high in new confirmed patients while some had travelling history. He added 717 hospitals had been working across the country with COVID-19 facilities while still many patients were admitted in the hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Pope Francis welcome Highe ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports signs virtual declaration to keep ..

1 hour ago

SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten d ..

2 hours ago

Dubai South announces economic stimulus package to ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 testing is key to maintain health and wel ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University researchers monitor SARS-CoV-2 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.