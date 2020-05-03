Corona positive cases soar to 20,084 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 20,084 with 981 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Sunday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 457 deaths had been reported from the disease with 17 during last 24 hours.

He said that 5,114 patients had been recovered. He added total 203,025 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 8,716 tests were conducted.

He said 7,465 cases were reported from Sindh, 7,494 from Punjab, 3,129 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,172 from Balochistan, 67 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 364 from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 393 from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said that 121 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 130 from Sindh, 180 from KP, three from GB, 19 from Balochistan and four from ICT. He added 1,555 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 811 in KP, 183 in Balochistan, 44 in AJK, 260 in GB, 2,206 in Punjab and 55 in ICT.

He said that local transmission was reported high in new confirmed patients while some had travelling history. He added 717 hospitals had been working across the country with COVID-19 facilities while still many patients were admitted in the hospitals across the country.