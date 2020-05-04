UrduPoint.com
Corona Positive Cases Soar To 20,186 Across Country: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 20,186 with 1,083 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Monday

Sharing the data, the official said total 462 deaths had been reported from the disease, with 22 during the last 24 hours. Some 5,590 patients had recovered.

He added total 212,511 tests had been conducted, including 9,522 in in last 24 hours.

He said 7,882 cases were reported from Sindh, 7,524 from Punjab, 3,129 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,218 from Balochistan, 71 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 364 from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 415 from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said 124 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 137 from Sindh, 180 from KP, three from GB, 21 from Balochistan and four from ICT. He added that1,555 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 811 in KP, 197 in Balochistan, 44 in AJK, 260 in GB, 2,667 in Punjab and 56 in ICT.

He said local transmission was reported high in new confirmed patients while some had travelling history. He added that 717 hospitals had been working across the country with COVID-19 treatment facilities while still many patients were admitted in other hospitals across the country.

