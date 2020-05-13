UrduPoint.com
Corona Positive Cases Soar To 34,336 Across Country: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 34,336 with 2,255 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, an official of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Wednesday.

Sharing the data, he said total 737 deaths had been reported from the disease, including 31during the last 24 hours, while 8,812 patients had recovered.

The official said total 317,699 tests had been conducted, including 11,848 in the last 24 hours.

He said 12,610 cases were reported from Sindh, 13,225 from Punjab, 5,021 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 759 from Islamabad, 475 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,158 from Balochistan and 88 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that in total confirmed cases, 10,163 active cases were reported from Sindh, 8,480 from Punjab, 3,449 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 661 from Islamabad, 140 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,875 from Balochistan and 19 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 218 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 214 from Punjab, 267 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Islamabad, four from Gilgit Baltistan, 27 from Balochistan and one from the AJK.

The official said 2,229 patients had recovered in Sindh, 4,531 in Punjab, 1,305 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 92 in Islamabad, 331 Gilgit Baltistan, 256 in Balochistan and 68 in the AJK.

