Corona positive cases soar to 42,318 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached to 42,318 with 1,841 new cases during the last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus Tuesday said.

Sharing the data, he said total 939 deaths had been reported from the disease with 36 during the last 24 hours.

He said 12,489 patients had been recovered. He said total 400,292 tests had been conducted and 12,957 tests in the last 24 hours.

He said 17,241 cases were reported from Sindh, 15,976 from Punjab, 6,230 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,034 from Islamabad, 550 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,820 from Balochistan and 115 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said in total confirmed cases, 12,472 active cases were reported from Sindh, 10,729 from Punjab, 3,952 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 912 from Islamabad, 178 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,258 from Balochistan and 37 from AJK.

He said 280 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 273 from Punjab, 334 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nine from Islamabad, four from Gilgit Baltistan, 38 from Balochistan and one from AJK.

He said 4,489 patients had recovered in Sindh, 4,974 in Punjab, 1,944 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 113 in Islamabad, 368 in Gilgit Baltistan, 524 in Balochistan and 77 in AJK.