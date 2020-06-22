UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Positive Cases Surge To 1446 In Ghotki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:21 PM

Corona positive cases surge to 1446 in Ghotki

Total number of Coronavirus infected patients in district Ghotki has reached at 1446 as 69 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Total number of Coronavirus infected patients in district Ghotki has reached at 1446 as 69 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday.As many as 758 patients were under treatment, 681 have recovered of the contagion while 7 have succumbed to the COVID-19 so far.

According to health officials samples of 402 people were collected, out of them 69 people were tested positive.Deputy commissioner Lieutenant (r) Muhammad Khalid Salim, further informed that tehsil Dehrki has the most number of COVID patients i.e 252, followed by Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Obauro and Khangarh with 194, 146, 111 and 55 positive cases respectively,

Related Topics

Ghotki Khangarh Mirpur Mathelo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADX credits Right Issue share of Julphar at value ..

2 hours ago

Durrani's bail petition adjourned till June 29

39 seconds ago

US Complete Troop Withdrawal From Syria Not 'On Ta ..

41 seconds ago

Moscow Mayor Announces Further Relaxation of COVID ..

42 seconds ago

Air Chief calls on Prime Minister

44 seconds ago

Portugal Prime Minister reimposes some virus curbs ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.