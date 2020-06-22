Corona positive cases surge to 1446 in Ghotki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Total number of Coronavirus infected patients in district Ghotki has reached at 1446 as 69 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday.As many as 758 patients were under treatment, 681 have recovered of the contagion while 7 have succumbed to the COVID-19 so far.

According to health officials samples of 402 people were collected, out of them 69 people were tested positive.Deputy commissioner Lieutenant (r) Muhammad Khalid Salim, further informed that tehsil Dehrki has the most number of COVID patients i.e 252, followed by Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Obauro and Khangarh with 194, 146, 111 and 55 positive cases respectively,