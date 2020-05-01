Corona positive journalists seek govt help to recover from disease

Two journalist brothers working from news channels, who have been tested positive for the coronavirus, on Friday appealed to the government to help them in recovering from the contagion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Two journalist brothers working from news channels, who have been tested positive for the coronavirus, on Friday appealed to the government to help them in recovering from the contagion.

Asif Shehzad and his younger brother Wajid Shehzad were tested positive with the coronavirus three days back and advised by the doctors to go to self quarantine.

Talking to the media men on phone, Asif Shehzad said the two brothers while performing their duty at their respective tv channels, started feeling fever and pain in their bodies. They got themselves tested at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and were declared positive for the coronavirus.

The doctors advised to go into self isolation, but it was difficult for them at a small house with 22-member family, including kids, their ailing mother and elder brother, he added.

"We were told that all the protective gears, including masks, gloves, sanitizers and other items required for the safety of his family, will be delivered at our home, which are still awaited despite lapse of three days," he added.

Asif said they contacted the Health Department many times but to in vain. The Press Club Peshawar Health Committee had also informed the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, and Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information regarding them.

Asif Shehzad appealed to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to look into the matter and rescue their family from the virus.