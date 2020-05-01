UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Positive Journalists Seek Govt Help To Recover From Disease

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 09:42 PM

Corona positive journalists seek govt help to recover from disease

Two journalist brothers working from news channels, who have been tested positive for the coronavirus, on Friday appealed to the government to help them in recovering from the contagion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Two journalist brothers working from news channels, who have been tested positive for the coronavirus, on Friday appealed to the government to help them in recovering from the contagion.

Asif Shehzad and his younger brother Wajid Shehzad were tested positive with the coronavirus three days back and advised by the doctors to go to self quarantine.

Talking to the media men on phone, Asif Shehzad said the two brothers while performing their duty at their respective tv channels, started feeling fever and pain in their bodies. They got themselves tested at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and were declared positive for the coronavirus.

The doctors advised to go into self isolation, but it was difficult for them at a small house with 22-member family, including kids, their ailing mother and elder brother, he added.

"We were told that all the protective gears, including masks, gloves, sanitizers and other items required for the safety of his family, will be delivered at our home, which are still awaited despite lapse of three days," he added.

Asif said they contacted the Health Department many times but to in vain. The Press Club Peshawar Health Committee had also informed the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, and Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information regarding them.

Asif Shehzad appealed to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to look into the matter and rescue their family from the virus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family Media TV All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing Lau ..

16 minutes ago

Envoy urges Pakistani community in France for gene ..

4 minutes ago

National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing launc ..

31 minutes ago

Protection of healthcare personnel govt's priority ..

4 minutes ago

Mushtaq Ghani terms 'May day' an opportunity to ac ..

4 minutes ago

Security plan to be strictly implemented during Ra ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.