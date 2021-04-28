UrduPoint.com
Corona Positive Rate Surges To 9 Pc In Malakand Division: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:26 PM

Corona positive rate surges to 9 pc in Malakand division: Commissioner

Commissioner Zaheerul Islam Wednesday said that local administration was utilizing all available resources to overcome spread of coronavirus pandemic and strictly ensuring implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Zaheerul islam Wednesday said that local administration was utilizing all available resources to overcome spread of coronavirus pandemic and strictly ensuring implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In a video message, the commissioner said the pandemic was rising at an alarming pace in the division with overall positivity rate reaching to 9 percent and death rate to two percent, adding that all the decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Center(NCOC) were being strictly implemented.

In this regard, all educational institutions had been closed in those districts where corona positivity ration had been registered at more than five percent, the commissioner added.

Similarly, services of Pak-Army had been requisitioned in all districts and it would be holding a flag march along with district administration and business community in the morning and evening in the area to sensitize people for compliance with the SOPs suggested by the government to stop the COVID-19 spread.

He said the march would serve as a motivational or awareness campaign to encourage people and the traders community to shut their businesses till 6:00 p.m. besides observing precautionary measures including using masks and observing social distance etc.

He said shifting of patients from periphery hospitals had added to the burden on the main hospital in the area which was almost saturated to its capacity.

He urged the people to follow all prescribed precautionary measures against the COVID voluntarily; otherwise the administration would have to take tougher decisions if the situation deteriorated further.

