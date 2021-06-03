UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Positivity Rate Declining In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Corona positivity rate declining in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The ratio of coronavirus positivity has fallen to the lowest level of third wave of COVID-19 in Attock district during the last week of May and three days in the current month, informed health authorities on Thursday.

According to official data of district health department, the positivity rate in the district Attock during the month of May was 14 percent while during the last seven days of the month was 0.6 percent. According to officials, as many as 5 persons were tested positive on June 1, only 1 tested positive on June 2 while 4 persons were tested positive on Thursday, June 3.

Moreover, the tally of novel coronavirus Covid-19 patients across the district surged to 2,194 patients on Thursday.

District focal person for Covid-19 Dr Kashif Hussain has informed that the number of active patients in the district is 93 in which 89 are home isolated while others are hospitalized. While giving details about the active patients in the district, he informed that there are as many as 71 patients in Attock city, 14 in Hazro, 6 in Pindigheab and one each in Hassanabdal and Jand.

He said that five suspected patients are also admitted in different health facility of the district in which 3 are admitted in THQ Pindigheab, one each in THQ Hazro and DHQ Attock.

He informed that the number of suspected patients in the district raised to 35,589 while screening of as many as 38,841 persons is carried out across the district in which 32,559 were tested negative.

Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 836 suspected patients are awaited. He informed that so far 2060 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far. Responding to a question, he said that safe burial of as many as 128 patients including Covid-19 positive and suspected have so far carried out in the district so far.

While giving details about these persons, Dr Hussain told that among them, 41 deaths reported from positive patients in district, 52 deaths reported of confirmed Covid-19 in and out of the district hospitals while 35 deaths reported of suspected Covid-19 in district hospitals.

=====================.

Related Topics

Attock Hazro Jand May June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO Ranked #6 in Top 50 KANTAR BrandZ™ Chinese ..

4 minutes ago

Facebook Announces the Launch of New Resources to ..

6 minutes ago

PTCL and NUCES signed MOU to improve Customer Expe ..

8 minutes ago

UAEU celebrates graduation of 41st batch on 8th Ju ..

9 minutes ago

Pak-China-Afghanistan trilateral mechanism, vital ..

19 minutes ago

Momina Mustehsan comes in support of Alizeh Shah a ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.