Corona positivity rate declining in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The ratio of coronavirus positivity has fallen to the lowest level of third wave of COVID-19 in Attock district during the last week of May and three days in the current month, informed health authorities on Thursday.

According to official data of district health department, the positivity rate in the district Attock during the month of May was 14 percent while during the last seven days of the month was 0.6 percent. According to officials, as many as 5 persons were tested positive on June 1, only 1 tested positive on June 2 while 4 persons were tested positive on Thursday, June 3.

Moreover, the tally of novel coronavirus Covid-19 patients across the district surged to 2,194 patients on Thursday.

District focal person for Covid-19 Dr Kashif Hussain has informed that the number of active patients in the district is 93 in which 89 are home isolated while others are hospitalized. While giving details about the active patients in the district, he informed that there are as many as 71 patients in Attock city, 14 in Hazro, 6 in Pindigheab and one each in Hassanabdal and Jand.

He said that five suspected patients are also admitted in different health facility of the district in which 3 are admitted in THQ Pindigheab, one each in THQ Hazro and DHQ Attock.

He informed that the number of suspected patients in the district raised to 35,589 while screening of as many as 38,841 persons is carried out across the district in which 32,559 were tested negative.

Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 836 suspected patients are awaited. He informed that so far 2060 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far. Responding to a question, he said that safe burial of as many as 128 patients including Covid-19 positive and suspected have so far carried out in the district so far.

While giving details about these persons, Dr Hussain told that among them, 41 deaths reported from positive patients in district, 52 deaths reported of confirmed Covid-19 in and out of the district hospitals while 35 deaths reported of suspected Covid-19 in district hospitals.

