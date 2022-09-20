Corona positivity rate drops to 0.07 percent

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The district's coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.07 per cent on Tuesday, the lowest level noted during September.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, around 1,447 samples were collected during the last 24 hours, out of which 1,446 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.07 per cent.

The report updated that one more patient was diagnosed with fatal coronavirus in Murree during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,641.

"Presently, 14 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.