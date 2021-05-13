UrduPoint.com
Corona Positivity Rate Drops To 7% In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Corona positivity rate drops to 7% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The rate of coronavirus positive cases has been dropped to seven per cent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a health department official told media during daily briefing on Thursday.

He said it became possible due to effective measures taken by the government and excellent role of the district administration, police, Pakistan Army in ensuring lockdown and people's cooperation in following the standard operating procedures.

He said the highest rate of corona cases was 18 percent in Upper Dir during the last 24 hours however, it was 17 percent during the week. In Peshawar it was 15 percent during the last 24 hours but it was 16 percent during the week. In Mardan, it was 16 percent during the last 24 hours but during the week, it was 17 percent.

He said it was encouraging that the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in nine districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was zero.

