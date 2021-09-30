Corona positivity rate falls to 1.69 percent in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 1.69 percent here on Thursday which was the lowest rate during the year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 1.69 percent here on Thursday which was the lowest rate during the year.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority, the total tally of coronavirus vaccination reached 2,657,405 with the inoculation of 21,294 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

"42,260 health workers while 2,615,145 other people have received their dose so far "the report added.

The report said that the district health authority has registered 32 new infections during the last 24 hours including 27 of Rawalpindi and five from outside the district.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included three who belonged to Rawal Town, nine from Potohar town, four from Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Kalar Syeda, five from Taxila, four from Gujar Khan, three from KPK and one each from Chakwal and Khushab.

"Presently 93 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including eight in Holy Family Hospital, 38 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 29 in Institute of Urology,16 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one each in Hearts international hospital and Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust" he added.

The report elaborated that seven patients were on the ventilators in critical condition, 54 stable and 32 on oxygen support.