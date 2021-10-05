UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Rate Falls To Lowest Level At 1.29 Per Cent In RWP

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Corona positivity rate falls to lowest level at 1.29 per cent in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 1.29 per cent here on Tuesday which was the lowest level noted during the year.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority, 24 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours including 20 of Rawalpindi and four from outside the district.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included five belonged to Rawalpindi Cantt, four each from Rawal Town and Gujjar Khan, two from Potohar town, five from Taxila, two from Chakwal and one each from KPK and Jhelum.

"Presently 81 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including eight in Holy Family Hospital,34 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,30 in Institute of Urology,8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Bilal hospital" he added. The report elaborated that three patients were on the ventilators in critical condition,42 stable and 36 on oxygen support.

