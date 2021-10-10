UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Rate Falls To The Lowest Level At 1.05 Per Cent In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 1.05 per cent here on Sunday which was the lowest level noted during the year.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority, 14 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours included four who belonged to Rawalpindi Cantt, six from Rawal Town, three from Potohar town and one from Kahutta.

"Presently 59 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including two in Holy Family Hospital,23 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,26 in Institute of Urology and 8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital " he added.

He said that 34,202 people had been discharged after recovery out of the total 35,756 confirmed cases reported in the district so far.

