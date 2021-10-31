Corona positivity rate reaches zero per cent in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Corona positivity rate has reached zero per cent in Rawalpindi with the tireless efforts of the government to eliminate the fatal virus.

Divisional surveillance officer Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP Sunday that fortunately, the COVID-19 rate was recorded at zero per cent in the district as no case was tested positive during the last 24 hours.

He informed that as many as 38,985 coronaviruses established cases had been recorded, 35,997 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2988 from other districts.

Dr Waqar informed that 1578 people had lost their battle of life during the four waves of the pandemic in the district, out of which 1199 of Rawalpindi and 379 were from other districts.

"37,661 were discharged after recovery with 34,681 from Rawalpindi and 2980 out of the district," he added.

Giving details of the patients and deaths that surfaced in Rawalpindi, he elaborated that during the first wave of the pandemic in Pakistan from March 20 to August 20,2020,6043, people had arrived with positive symptoms while 281 had died to this lethal disease.

During the second wave, which lasted from September 2020 to March 20, 2021, the number of confirmed cases was 10,820, while 462 became victims of this malignant disease.

In the third wave, which remained from April 20 to August 20, the virus took 15,495 into their clutches with positive results, while 357 people left to survive.

Dr Waqar informed that the 4th wave, which was developed from September 20, 2021, to date, the number of cases had reached 3629 while 99 people had lost their battle of life facing this deadly infection.

Giving data of the doses which were being administered at 26 vaccination centres of the district, Dr Waqar informed that around 76 per cent eligible population of the district had jabbed themselves so far, adding 3,210,206 adult persons, including 43,870 health workers had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 while the total population of the district was 5,971,465, he added.

"Presently, 18 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting, five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,11 in Institute of Urology and two in Fauji Foundation Hospital," he said.

The surveillance officer updated one patient was on ventilators in critical condition, nine stable and eight on oxygen support.

Dr Waqar said that 19,189 people were jabbed against the fatal virus during the last 24 hours under the Reach Every Door(RED) Campaign, while special camps have also been set up in each Union council and hospitals of the district achieve 100 per cent target of vaccination till November 12.

He urged the people to vaccinate themselves at the earliest who were still far away from jabs, adding the vaccination was the only way to defeat this fatal disease./395