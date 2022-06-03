UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Rate Recorded At 0.29 Per Cent In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Coronavirus positivity ratio in Rawalpindi district was recorded at 0.29 per cent here on Friday, while two more cases, one of each, had reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar Town during the last 24 hours

According to the latest data released by the District Health Authority, as many as 46,631 coronavirus positive cases had been recorded, while 1764 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district. During this time, 45,267 patients had been discharged after recovery, the report revealed.

Presently, the report said, the number of active cases was 31 who were quarantined in home isolation. Around 6,880,969 people, including 44,791 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,702 samples were collected, out of which 700 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent.

