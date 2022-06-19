UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Rate Recorded At 0.47 Per Cent In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Corona positivity rate recorded at 0.47 per cent in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.47 per cent here on Sunday, while five more cases, had been reported from the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, as many as 46,692 coronavirus positive cases had been recorded, while 1765 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

In addition, the report updated that 45,317 patients had been discharged after recovery.

The health authority updated that three cases were reported from Rawal town and two from Rawalpindi Cantonment area among the new cases.

The report said the number of active cases was 41 and quarantined in home isolation.

Around 6,887,182 people, including 44,797 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021".

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,062 samples were collected, out of which 1,057 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

18 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

19 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

19 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.