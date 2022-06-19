Corona positivity rate recorded at 0.47 per cent in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.47 per cent here on Sunday, while five more cases, had been reported from the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, as many as 46,692 coronavirus positive cases had been recorded, while 1765 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

In addition, the report updated that 45,317 patients had been discharged after recovery.

The health authority updated that three cases were reported from Rawal town and two from Rawalpindi Cantonment area among the new cases.

The report said the number of active cases was 41 and quarantined in home isolation.

Around 6,887,182 people, including 44,797 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021".

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,062 samples were collected, out of which 1,057 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 per cent.