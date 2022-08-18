UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Rate Recorded At 1.10 Per Cent In RWP

Published August 18, 2022

Corona positivity rate recorded at 1.10 per cent in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 1.10 per cent here Thursday, while 17 more cases had been reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, as many as 47,466 coronaviruses positive cases had been recorded, while 1770 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

In addition, the report updated that 46,005 patients had been discharged after recovery.

The health authority updated that eight cases were reported from Potohar town, six from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Rawal town and one from Kalar Syeda, among the new cases.

The report said the number of active cases was 123 and quarantined in home isolation.

It added that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Around 6,997,249 people, including 44,797 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,533 samples were collected, out of which 1,516 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent.

