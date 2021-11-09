Corona positivity ratio declined to 0.56% in KP, no mortality reported

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Corona positivity ratio further dropped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 44 new cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Corona positivity ratio further dropped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 44 new cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department on Monday.

With the detection of only 44 new cases, the number of total active Corona cases has declined to 1426 in the province.

During the same time period, 30 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 171487.

As many as 7827 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 44 (0.56%) have proved positive for Corona. No new deaths occurred in the province during the period while a total number of death cases was 5774 so far.