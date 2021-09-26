UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Ratio Decrease To Below 2 Pc In KP

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Corona positivity ratio decrease to below 2 pc in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus positivity ratio is constantly on decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 187 new cases reported when 10905 tests were conducted in the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

A significant decrease has witnessed in corona cases during last four days and for first time the number has declined below 200 in the province. Similarly, deaths are decreasing as 9 persons died of the virus during last 24 hours.

With the deaths of 9 persons, the death toll from the disease has reached to 5507 in the province.

The number of total active cases in the province is 5175. While during the last 24 hours, 305 patients have also been recovered from the disease that takes the total number of recovered persons to 162528.

According to updates shared by the spokesmen of the three major hospitals, 248 Corona patients were under treatment in the hospitals with 193 in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), 142 in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and 113 in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

