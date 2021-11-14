Corona positivity ratio drops below 1% in country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The Corona positivity ratio has dropped below one percent to 0.77 percent, as 263 people were confirmed positive of Covid-19 after conducting 33,767 tests during last twenty-four hours.

According to statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center, eleven people died of the disease during this period, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.