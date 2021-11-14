UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Ratio Drops Below 1% In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The Corona positivity ratio has dropped below one percent to 0.77 percent, as 263 people were confirmed positive of Covid-19 after conducting 33,767 tests during last twenty-four hours.

According to statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center, eleven people died of the disease during this period, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

