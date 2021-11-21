Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The positivity ratio for Coronavirus dropped as only 51 new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

During the period two persons have also been died of the virus, reaching toll from the disease in the province to 5816 with consecutive decline in new cases, the number of the total active cases has also been dropped to 1279.

In the meanwhile, 69 patients have also been recovered from the disease reaching the total number of recovered persons in the province to 172509. As many as 9397 tests were conducted out of which only 51 proved positive for Coronavirus.