Corona positivity ratio further drops in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The coronavirus positivity ratio further dropped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 34 cases reported from the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

The ratio is constantly being dropped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since last one month and on Monday 34 new cases were reported as compared to 109 cases on October 22 while 91 and 79 cases were reported on October 23 and 24 respectively. Four persons died of the virus during the last 24 hours.

As many as 8862 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours out of which 34 have been reported positive for the virus. The active corona cases were also on decline, which had dropped to 2553.