UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Ratio Further Drops In KP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:40 PM

Corona positivity ratio further drops in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The coronavirus positivity ratio further dropped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 34 cases reported from the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

The ratio is constantly being dropped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since last one month and on Monday 34 new cases were reported as compared to 109 cases on October 22 while 91 and 79 cases were reported on October 23 and 24 respectively. Four persons died of the virus during the last 24 hours.

As many as 8862 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours out of which 34 have been reported positive for the virus. The active corona cases were also on decline, which had dropped to 2553.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

47 minutes ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

47 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

47 minutes ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

47 minutes ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

47 minutes ago
 Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British ..

Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British Prison, Looks Unhealthy

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.