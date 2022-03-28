UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Ratio Further Drops In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Corona positivity ratio further drops in KP

The coronavirus positivity ratio witnessed further drop as 31 new cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The coronavirus positivity ratio witnessed further drop as 31 new cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

With fewer new cases, the number of the active corona cases has also dropped to 637 in the province while no casualty was reported from anywhere.

Though, during the last two years the virus has claimed 6315 lives.

Thirteen patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of recovered persons in the province to 212016. A total of 4208 tests were conducted out of which only 31 have proved positive for coronavirus during last 24 hours.

