Corona positivity ratio further drops in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The positivity ratio of the Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa further dropped as only 25 new cases were confirmed in the province during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With drop in the new cases, the total number of active Corona cases in the province has also dropped to 569. However, death was reported due to the virus during the period. The virus has claimed 6322 deaths in the province so far.

During the same period 45 patients have also recovered from the disease. As many as 4258 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 25 have proved positive for Coronavirus.