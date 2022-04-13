Corona positivity ratio further drops in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Positivity ratio registered further drop as only 12 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

With decrease in the number of new cases and recovery of the patients from the disease, the number of total active Corona cases has dropped to 445 in the province. The virus since its outbreak has claimed 6322 lives in the province. However, no new deaths have occurred due to the virus for the last few days.

As many as 5336 Corona tests were conducted in the province, out of which only12 (0.22%) have proved positive for the virus.