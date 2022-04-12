Corona positivity ratio further plunges

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Positivity ratio has further plunged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as only 14 new Corona cases have been confirmed in the province during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

With the confirmation of only 14 new cases, the number of total active cases has also dropped to 452 in the province.

Coronavirus has claimed 6322 lives during the period of over two years. However, no death has occurred due to the virus during the last one week.

During the same period 31 patients have also been recovered from the disease in the province reaching the number of the recovered persons to 212522.

As many as 3891 tests were conducted in the province, out of which only 14 proved positive for Corona.