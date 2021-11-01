UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:54 PM

Corona positivity ratio in KP further drops

The positivity ratio of Corona cases further dropped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 61 new cases were reported from the province, during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

79 new cases were reported on October 30 (Saturday) and 106 cases on Sunday while 61 cases have been reported on Monday.

A total of 8360 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 61 (0.72%) were proved positive for Corona .

With 61 new cases, the total number of the active cases in the province has dropped to 1582 while the deaths of three more persons has climbed the toll from the disease to 5751.

In the meanwhile, 82 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 170802.

