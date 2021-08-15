Corona positivity ratio increases to 7 pc in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The coronavirus positivity ratio increased from 2 percent to 7 percent after the fourth wave of coronavirus in the province, revealed statistics of corona positive cases released by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department here on Sunday.

The rate of corona positivity ratio in Battagram district recorded at 27 percent, the highest in the province during the last 24 hours.

The daily positive rate in Lower Dir is 24 percent, Abbottabad 21 percent, Peshawar 14 percent and the rate of positive cases in 12 districts of the province is less than 5 percent while the rate in 11 districts is still zero.