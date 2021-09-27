UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Ratio On Decline In KP

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:27 PM

The positivity ratio of Corona cases further decreased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 143 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

The positivity ratio of the cases is consecutively on decrease as 187 cases were confirmed on Sunday, 257 on Saturday and 288 on Friday respectively.

Similarly, the daily death toll from the disease is also decreasing with each passing day and seven people died of the virus during the last 24 hours.

As many as 9645 tests were conducted in different regions of the province out of which 143 (1.48%) proved positive for Corona. With seven deaths, the toll from the disease has climbed to 5514 while the number of active cases has fallen down to 5029.

During the same period, 282 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 162810.

