Corona Positivity Ratio On Decline In KP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Corona positivity ratio on decline in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Corona positivity ratio further dropped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 66 new cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With the detection of only 66 new cases, the number of total active Corona cases has declined to 1412 in the province.

During the same time period 86 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 171457.

As many as 9487 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 66 (0.69%) have proved positive for Corona. Five new deaths occurred in the province during the period that had climbed the toll from the disease to 5774.

