Corona Positivity Ratio Remains Below 4.2 % Since March: Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Tuesday informed that the ratio of positivity of coronavirus has fallen to the lowest since the month of March in the province.

In a statement to the media, the KP Health Minister said statistics collected the other day with regard to the positivity ratio of the coronavirus infection showed a percentage of 4.2%, the lowest in three months.

During the last 24 hours, he said 273 fresh infected cases were reported from the province while six people lost their lives during the time span.

The average of investigative medical tests carried out during the last seven days remained at 8000 per day, the Minister informed adding, number of active cases were recorded as 5156 in the province.

A total of 942 patients were under treatment at different hospitals while in Mardan the positivity ratio of coronavirus remained 15 percent whereas in Kohat 12 percent and 10 percent in Orakzai, the minister said.

