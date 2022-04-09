UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Ratio Shows Further Drop In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Corona positivity ratio shows further drop in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Corona positivity ratio registered a further drop in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with fresh 19 positive cases in the province during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday.

With the confirmation of only 19 new cases, the total active cases have also plunged to 482 in the province. Similarly, no death has occurred due to Corona during the last five days.

During the same period, 30 patients have also recovered from the disease. As many as 6618 tests were conducted in the province, out of which only 19 have proved positive for Corona.

More Stories From Pakistan

