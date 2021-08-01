UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Ratio Surge To 20 Pc In Karak, 5 Pc In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Corona positivity ratio surge to 20 pc in Karak, 5 pc in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The coronavirus positivity ratio increased to 5 percent in the province, a report of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department said here Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, the rate of coronavirus positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached to five percent with highest the highest ratio of 20 percent in Karak.

The coronavirus positive case rate in Peshawar records 13 percent and in Nowshera and Chitral Lower it was 8.8 percent while in Chitral Upper 11 percent in Swabi seven percent, the report said. While the rate of positive corona cases remained zero in 13 districts of the province.

