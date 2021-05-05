UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Prevalence, Afghans' Entry Into Pakistan Banned At Torkham: DC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:34 PM

Corona prevalence, Afghans' entry into Pakistan banned at Torkham: DC

All pedestrian crossings into Pakistan from Afghanistan have been suspended at Torkham Border on Wednesday to arrest further spread of coronavirus, however Pakistanis would be allowed to enter their country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :All pedestrian crossings into Pakistan from Afghanistan have been suspended at Torkham Border on Wednesday to arrest further spread of coronavirus, however Pakistanis would be allowed to enter their country.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber district, Arshad Mansoor said a ban on entry of Afghan nationals into Pakistan through the border would remain imposed till May 20.

The staff of the Health Department would remain deputed at the border while the number of FC personnel has been enhanced to maintain order at the border, the border officials said, adding that through the border only Pakistanis would be allowed to enter the country.

According to DC Khyber, a corona test of every person entering Pakistan would be conducted at the border and those testing positive would be kept in isolation for 14 days.

He said following instructions of National Command and Operation Center new SOPs have been devised for the Torkham Border crossing adding under these SOPs the border would remain closed for Afghanis from May 5 to May 20.

He said the Afghans who wanted to go to Afghanistan would be allowed to return to their country.

The movement of transit vehicles, he said, would continue however medical tests of the drivers of transit vehicles would be conducted and those with positive results would be quarantined.

He further said that strict compliance of SOPs would be ensured at Torkham.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Vehicles May Border All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

2 minutes ago

TECNO marks new sales records with the new Spark 7 ..

18 minutes ago

ICC nominates Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman for ‘Play ..

20 minutes ago

Singapore announces 21-day quarantine for foreign ..

2 minutes ago

Gogi Butt, accomplices remanded in police custody

2 minutes ago

PM’s full focus on agricultural development laud ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.