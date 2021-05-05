Corona prevalence, Afghans' entry into Pakistan banned at Torkham: DC

All pedestrian crossings into Pakistan from Afghanistan have been suspended at Torkham Border on Wednesday to arrest further spread of coronavirus, however Pakistanis would be allowed to enter their country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :All pedestrian crossings into Pakistan from Afghanistan have been suspended at Torkham Border on Wednesday to arrest further spread of coronavirus, however Pakistanis would be allowed to enter their country.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber district, Arshad Mansoor said a ban on entry of Afghan nationals into Pakistan through the border would remain imposed till May 20.

The staff of the Health Department would remain deputed at the border while the number of FC personnel has been enhanced to maintain order at the border, the border officials said, adding that through the border only Pakistanis would be allowed to enter the country.

According to DC Khyber, a corona test of every person entering Pakistan would be conducted at the border and those testing positive would be kept in isolation for 14 days.

He said following instructions of National Command and Operation Center new SOPs have been devised for the Torkham Border crossing adding under these SOPs the border would remain closed for Afghanis from May 5 to May 20.

He said the Afghans who wanted to go to Afghanistan would be allowed to return to their country.

The movement of transit vehicles, he said, would continue however medical tests of the drivers of transit vehicles would be conducted and those with positive results would be quarantined.

He further said that strict compliance of SOPs would be ensured at Torkham.