Corona preventive kits distributed in police

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry distributed corona-preventive kits among policemen here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry distributed corona-preventive kits among policemen here on Friday.

During a ceremony at the Police Lines Complex, the CPO handed over corona kits to police station heads and said each employee would be provided mask, one bottle sanitizer, 20 pieces of gloves and two pieces of soap.

He directed the station house officers (SHOs) to arrange hand washing facility at entry point of eachpolice station so that visitors could wash their hands.