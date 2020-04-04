UrduPoint.com
Corona Preventive Steps: Dis-infection Tunnel Installed At Vegetable Market

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration have installed dis-infection tunnel at fruits and vegetables market as preventive measures to avert from corona virus pandemic.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed said that dis-infection tunnel was installed for citizens, shopkeepers and brokers who visited the vegetable market.

She said that all germs cleaned after passing through this tunnel.

She further informed that hand wash facility was also available at various places in the vegetable market.

She said that fruits and vegetables market has given exemption from lockdown to ensure availability of fruits and vegetables to citizens.

Administrator General bus stand Kamran Bukhari said that hand wash facility was also provided at general bus stand.

He said that hand wash facility was available for buses staff and citizens.

He said that washing hands with soap or sanitizer is an effective source to avert from corona virus.

He said that chlorine mixed water spray had also made three times at general bus stand.

