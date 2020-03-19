UrduPoint.com
Corona Quarantine Center Set Up At Labour Colony Nawabshah

Thu 19th March 2020 | 07:50 PM

Corona quarantine center set up at Labour colony Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar visited the Quarantine Center set up at Labor Colony Nawabshah to provide separate facilities for the coronavirus affected people.  During the visit, Deputy Commissioner collected information about cleanliness, water and power supply and other necessary facilities. He instructed Mukhtarkar Nawabshah, Chief Municipal Officer and other concerned officials to complete arrangements at the earliest.

On the occasion, Mukhtarkar Nawabshah Ashraf Ali Kumbhar and Chief Municipal Officer Abdul Razzaq Shaikh told the DC that the facilities were being arranged in 1024 rooms of 16 residential blocks of the Labor Colony while other buildings in the colony could also be used according to need.

  They said that colony has hospital, mosque and other facilities while the work on sanitation, cleanliness, water, electricity and other facilities was in progress.

Later Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jafar paid visit of Gol Chakra, Liaquat Market, Station Road, Mohni Bazar, Kachehri Road and other commercial centres to view the implementation of closure of business centers by administration.

