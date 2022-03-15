UrduPoint.com

Corona Rapid Response Teams To Be Paid In Next Two Months: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra told the provincial assembly that Rapid Response Teams that conducted corona tests during pandemic would be paid in next two months

He was addressing the house on a calling attention notice of of Jamat-e-Islami, MPA, Humaira Khatoon regarding payments to medical workers. She said that 280 response teams of doctors and paramedics visited households in different districts of the province to collect samples for corona testing.

She said that teams of medical professionals who risked their lives and visited households in 28 districts of KP were not being paid for last eleven months. Furthermore she added that corona testing has been stopped due to protest of these workers.

Provincial Finance minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra told the house that KP is the only province that paid Rs. 492 to medical workers from May 2020 to February 2021 under the head of special dispensation for testing during corona pandemic.

He said that pending amount would be disbursed from district to district in next two months after verification of bills. He said that pending has been delayed due to ambiguity is some bills and for avoiding any irregularity in the whole process.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for law, Fazal Shakoor and Provincial Minister for Information, tabled KP Antiques Amendment Bill 2022 and KP Provincial Ombudsman Amendment Bill 2022.

