Corona rapid tests of 177 air passengers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Corona rapid tests of 177 passengers were conducted at Faisalabad International Airport on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Maqbool supervised the process of tests of the air passengers who arrived at the airport from Sharjah and Dubai in three flights.

However, all passengers were allowed to go home after their test reports received negative, a spokesman for local administration said here.