Corona Rapid Tests Of 180 Passengers Conducted At Airport

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:27 PM

The corona rapid tests of 180 passengers were conducted at Faisalabad international airport on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The corona rapid tests of 180 passengers were conducted at Faisalabad international airport on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool supervised the process of tests of passenger, who had arrived at airport from Bahrain by two air lines.

All the passengers were allowed to go home after their tests reports were found negative.

