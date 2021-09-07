Corona rapid tests of 90 air passengers conducted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Corona rapid tests of 90 passengers were conducted at the Faisalabad International Airport on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Maqbool supervised the process of tests of the air passengers, who arrived at the airport from Dubai in two flights.

However, all passengers were allowed to go home after their test reports were found negative, a spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday.