UrduPoint.com

Corona Rapid Tests Of 96 Passengers Conducted At Airport

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Corona rapid tests of 96 passengers conducted at airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Corona rapid tests of 96 passengers were conducted at Faisalabad International Airport on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner (Sadr) Umar Maqbool supervised the process of tests of air passengers who arrived at the airport from Sharjah and Dubai.

However, all passengers were allowed to go home after their test reports were found negative,said a spokesman for the local administration.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dubai Sharjah Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

7 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s pho ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM&#039;s phone call

7 minutes ago
 Patients, visitors need Al Hosn green pass to acce ..

Patients, visitors need Al Hosn green pass to access SEHA facilities

7 minutes ago
 UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Proj ..

UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Projects of the 50&#039;

22 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of ..

ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of Charity with partnership with ..

37 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi welcomes international travelle ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi welcomes international travellers to Abu Dhabi

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.