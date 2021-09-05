Corona rapid tests of 96 passengers conducted at airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Corona rapid tests of 96 passengers were conducted at Faisalabad International Airport on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner (Sadr) Umar Maqbool supervised the process of tests of air passengers who arrived at the airport from Sharjah and Dubai.

However, all passengers were allowed to go home after their test reports were found negative,said a spokesman for the local administration.