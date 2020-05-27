Corona-related situation in KP is alarming: CM advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ajmal Khan Wazir Tuesday said the corona-related situation was alarming as the number of corona-affected patients was increasing in the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the provincial government was taking concrete measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It was highly significant to follow all SoPs properly including social distancing, he said and added all the tourism destinations had been closed to avoid social gatherings.

He appealed to the masses to avoid coming to those places during holidays and follow precautionary measures to stay safe.

Ajmal Wazir urged the people to maintain social distancing during Eid holidays as the threat of the virus still looming and it could spread further.

He said the lockdown was eased keeping in view the economic situation of the people.

He said if precautionary measures were ignored, the virus would spread and the government would be compelled to take tough decisions.