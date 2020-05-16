UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) Starts Awareness Campaign Against Coronavirus In Khyber

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 02:12 PM

Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) starts awareness campaign against coronavirus in Khyber

The Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) has started awareness campaign among masses against coronavirus in Khyber tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) has started awareness campaign among masses against coronavirus in Khyber tribal district.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal, Muhammad Imran Khan, members of the force carried out mass awareness campaign in different villages and towns of Landi Kotal tehsil and asked people to keep social distancing and avoid visit to crowded places imperative to defeat coronavirus.

They visited house to house for ration distribution and education of tribal people about adoptation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) notified by government for opening of markets, businesses, barber shops, CNG and petrol pumps besides others essential services.

Assistant Commissioner said rush of people would increase in bazaars on eve of Eidul Fitr celebrations and urged people to use masks and gloves during visit to markets if necessary to avert contraction of the coronavirous.

He said threats of coronavirus was still persisting and following of SOPs was vital to combat COVID-19.

The Assistant Commissioner said great responsibilities rest on shoulders of CRTF to help educate masses against coronavirus that claimed so many lives in the country.

Related Topics

CNG Petrol Education Visit Landi Kotal Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pop Singer Nazia Hassan’s father dies

13 minutes ago

Railways workers union's vice chairman dies from c ..

8 minutes ago

Beaches and football as Europe relaxes virus restr ..

8 minutes ago

Dr. Akhtar Nazir posted as ECP Secy

15 minutes ago

Sukkur Police chalks security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr ..

13 minutes ago

Edhi Welfare Trust's driver falls victim to COVID- ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.