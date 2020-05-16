Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) starts awareness campaign against coronavirus in Khyber

The Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) has started awareness campaign among masses against coronavirus in Khyber tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) has started awareness campaign among masses against coronavirus in Khyber tribal district.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal, Muhammad Imran Khan, members of the force carried out mass awareness campaign in different villages and towns of Landi Kotal tehsil and asked people to keep social distancing and avoid visit to crowded places imperative to defeat coronavirus.

They visited house to house for ration distribution and education of tribal people about adoptation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) notified by government for opening of markets, businesses, barber shops, CNG and petrol pumps besides others essential services.

Assistant Commissioner said rush of people would increase in bazaars on eve of Eidul Fitr celebrations and urged people to use masks and gloves during visit to markets if necessary to avert contraction of the coronavirous.

He said threats of coronavirus was still persisting and following of SOPs was vital to combat COVID-19.

The Assistant Commissioner said great responsibilities rest on shoulders of CRTF to help educate masses against coronavirus that claimed so many lives in the country.