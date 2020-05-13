Corona Relief Tiger Force deployment begins in Dir Lower

Among the total of 6634 volunteers of the recently established Corona Relief Tiger Force, 5311 have deployed by the district administration as per their skills and knowledge in education, health, tourism, social welfare and local government affairs

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) : Among the total of 6634 volunteers of the recently established Corona Relief Tiger Force, 5311 have deployed by the district administration as per their skills and knowledge in education, health, tourism, social welfare and local government affairs.

The district administration Dir Lower also issued Names of the deployment of the volunteers of the Corona Relief Force across the district.

An official of the district administration has also confirmed that the remaining persons would be deployed as per their skills in order to provide quick relief to the people.

The district administration also showed the numbers of volunteers deployed with different departments in which the total strength of Timergara was 1648 among them 250 deployed.

Out of 250, 60 volunteers with police, 80 with TMA, 80 with health, 15 with District Administration.

Similarly total strength of 1599 in Adezani among them 150 persons have deployed with police, TMA, and tehsil administration. In Lal Qila subdivision 708 volunteers deployed among them 70 volunteers will work with police, 70 with TMA, 50 with tehsil administration, 10 with health department.

Likewise in Munda subdivision the total strength of the volunteers are 492, among them 134 volunteers deployed.

In Khall subdivision, the total strength is 296 and 140 have been deployed, in Balambat the total volunteers are 845 and among them 230 deployed and Sumerbagh out of 834, 254 were deployed.