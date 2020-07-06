UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Relief Tiger Force Mobile App Launched

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:27 PM

Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile app launched

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that the 'Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile app' has been launched which reflects the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that the 'Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile app' has been launched which reflects the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views during the launching ceremony of the 'Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile Application' here on Monday.

He said that this mobile application would bring a digital revolution in the country.

Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, RPO Riaz Nazir, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, Deputy Commissioners of other districts, CPOs, DPOs, local PTI leaders and public representatives were also present on the occasion.

SAPM Usman Dar said that this mobile application had been specially designed to monitor the activities of the 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' besides ensuring the early solution to the problems.

He said that through this application, people could easily uploaded their complaints.

SAPM Usman Dar said that the officials of the concerned departments and price magistrates would ensure the best possible solution to the public problems besides updating the status of the complaints.

DG Punjab Information Technology board Faisal Yousuf had given a detailed briefing on Corona Relief Tiger Force Mobile Application.

Moreover, the Corona Relief Force volunteers also shared their experiences in the field.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah said that as many as 84447 youths were registered as the members of the force in the Gujranwala Division.

He said out of these, as many as 56840 members of the force were performing duties to give anti coronavirus awareness among the people.

DC Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf said that the Tiger Force would also plant 29,000 saplings across the district and take care of them.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Punjab Mobile Gujranwala Nasir Price Sialkot Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

31 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

2 hours ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

3 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

3 hours ago

PO arrested during raid in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.