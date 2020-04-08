Corona Relief Tiger Force to be activated soon: Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) would start working soon to assist the district administrations in carrying out the relief activities across the country.

"The tiger force will ensure provision of relief (aid) to daily wagers and destitute through Ehsaas Program," said Usman during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries chalked out a plan for facilitating the country's daily wagers amid the coronavirus lockdowns acorss the country, said a press release issued here.

Usman Dar said the tiger force would identify the deserving persons across the country, besides supporting the civil administrations in their relief endeavors.

"The government will reach out to every deserving person in this hour of distress," he remarked.

SAPM Sania Nishtar said the launching of tiger force would boost the process of providing financial assistance to all those people who qualified the criteria for the 'Ehsaas Scorecard'.

The tiger force would also help approach those people who could not be registered with the system, she added.

The Corona Relief Tiger Force was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan recently to hire the volunteer services of citizens to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, around 0.8 million people have signed up for the corona tiger force till filing of the news story.

According to details on the CRTF website, as many as 528,154 people from Punjab have registered themselves at the Pakistan Citizen Portal to join the force. Some 119,993 from Sindh have shown keenness to become the part of CRTF.

Yoth's interst in the CRTF from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also overwhelming as some 110,496 came forward to join the force.

Similarly, some 35,ooo people from other areas including Islamabad, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also signed up for the force.