Corona Relief Tiger Force to identify deserving, poor families for relief packages: DC

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak Sunday said that cards will be issued to the members of Corona Relief Tigers Force Malakand very soon and they would provide first hand relief to the poor and needy people at their door steps.

Relief Tigers are national volunteers who render their services to the people without any salary or benefits, DC Malakand said while addressing to a gathering of the Corona Tiger Force here. Helping our compatriots in this hour of need is a great jihad in which the Relief Tiger Force will fully cooperate with the District Administration Malakand, he said.

Families affected by the Corona virus who are not receiving relief packages should contact their respective Levies Post Commander at which the Relief Tiger Force will deliver these packages to the victims at their door steps, he informed.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak during his meeting with the captains and vice-captains of Corona Relief Tiger Force at District Secretariat, said that members of village councils would be on duty to maintain the distance between the rows in the masajids.

He said that after mutual consultation, cards would be issued to all Tiger Force members which would help them to work accordingly where they be posted. Rehan Gul Khattak said that in case of reopening of public transport from Monday, the Relief Tiger Force would be on duty at the transport sites and would give instructions and awareness to the people not to shake hands besides ensuring other guidelines for the safety of the people.