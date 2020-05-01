UrduPoint.com
Corona Relief Tiger Force's Functioning Method Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:42 PM

In the light of the federal government's directions, a meeting chaired by Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Minister for Special Education Muhammad Ikhlaq reviewed functioning and operational matters of 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' in all districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :In the light of the Federal government's directions, a meeting chaired by Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Minister for Special education Muhammad Ikhlaq reviewed functioning and operational matters of 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' in all districts of Punjab.

The meeting decided to replicate the model of 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' set up by the federal government in Sialkot, in other districts of the province.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik, Senior Member board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, administrative secretaries of different departments and officers concerned whereas divisional commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) joined through video link.

Speaking at the meeting through video link, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar informed the meeting about the operational matters of the 'Corona Relief Tiger Force'. He said that volunteers of the force would render their services in coronavirus relief activities without any remuneration under the supervision of district administration.

The meeting was told that as many as 993,226 volunteers had been registered for the force in the country, while their number was 647,411 in Punjab.

Teachers, students, doctors, engineers, medical workers, lawyers, social workers and activists of all political parties were among these volunteers.

The main duties of the force are to facilitate functioning of utility stores, implement SOPs at mosques, help in management of Isolation/Quarantine centres, identify hoarding, profiteering and deserving people in their locality and distribution of ration.

The volunteers would also be given training on security, quarantine, relief, health and awareness and duties would be assigned as per qualification and age.

A code of conduct had also been issued for the volunteers. The force would work under the supervision of a district steering committee comprising deputy commissioner (convener), district police officer, additional deputy commissioner (revenue), all members of national assembly and notables of the area. Similar committees had also been formed at tehsil and union council levels.

The Chief Secretary ordered divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to benefit from services of volunteers through district, tehsil and union council committees.

Mian Aslam Iqbal mentioned that a comprehensive strategy had been prepared to prevent hoarding and profiteering with the help of the Tiger Force.

The IG Punjab asked RPOs and DPOs to engage these volunteers in duties of security and implementation of SOPs at mosques.

