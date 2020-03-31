UrduPoint.com
'Corona Relief Tigers Force' Registration To Begin From Tonight

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:33 PM

'Corona Relief Tigers Force' registration to begin from tonight

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has announced that the 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' would be launched on late Tuesday night to register the youth from across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has announced that the 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' would be launched on late Tuesday night to register the youth from across the country.

"It will remain open for registration till April 10," an official of PMYAP told APP on Tuesday.

He said the youth could register themselves via the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' was announced by the Prime Minister the other day to help the government and institutions to reach out to the poor people affected by the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 and provide them food and other essential items.

